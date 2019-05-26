Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Albert "Bert" Woodson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Albert "Bert" Woodson Charles Albert "Bert" Woodson, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully, at age 87, on May 20, 2019. He was born in Prospect Park, PA and grew up in various parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Bert served in the U.S. Air Force as a CFC Gunner on a B-29 during the

Charles Albert "Bert" Woodson Charles Albert "Bert" Woodson, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully, at age 87, on May 20, 2019. He was born in Prospect Park, PA and grew up in various parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Bert served in the U.S. Air Force as a CFC Gunner on a B-29 during the Korean conflict . He was decorated, which included the Air Medal and various ribbons and citations. Following military service he graduated from Indiana State Teacher's College Indiana, PA with a Bachelor's degree. He received a Master's degree from West Virginia University. After teaching and coaching in Pennsylvania he accepted a teacher/coach position in Manatee County. He served as teacher, coach, dean and principal at several different schools and retired as Director of Elementary for Manatee County completing thirty-seven years of service to the public school system. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks, Moose and the VFW. Preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Caroline Woodson; sisters, Doris Dowling, Ruth Davis and brother, Mason Woodson. Survivors include his wife, Marieann of twenty-six years; sons, Bert of St. Croix, Bobby (Gwen), Danny (Patricia), David (Pamela) of Bradenton and George (Lisa) of Warner Robins, GA. He had fourteen grand- children and nineteen great-grandchildren. Bert enjoyed being around people, laughing, telling jokes and teasing others. He especially loved his fishing trips with his boys. He will be so sadly missed. The entire Woodson family appreciates all the kind words of love and concern shown at this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , Mail Processing Center, 6852 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216-6241 or the , Greater Southeast Affiliate, P.O. Box 840690, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.