Charles Allardyce Charles Allardyce, 86, passed at his home Mon- day morning, May 6, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. He worked 32 years starting at Western Electric (NJ) then at Nassau Recycle (SC) where he then moved to Orlando, FL to work at AT&T. Retiring in 1988, he loved spending time with his family and walking the beach close to his home in Bradenton. Survived by his loving wife, Ann Allardyce; children, Charles Allardyce/Erin McCarte, Kathleen Stover, Colleen Thomas, Jimmy Molloy and predeceased Patricia Atkins; granddaughters, Amber Atkins and Sarah Stover, great-grandchildren, Kadin Argoe, Mackenzie Argoe, Noah Argoe, Colin McCarte and Ethan Hollingsworth. He will be loved and missed by all. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 12:30PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brown

