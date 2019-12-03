Charles 'Chuck' Annalore Charles 'Chuck' Annalore, 59, of Bradenton, FL, passed away at his home November 18, 2019. He was born in Trenton, NJ, April 3, 1060. Raised in Hamilton Square, NJ, he was a graduate of Steinert High School class of 1978. He relocated with his family to Tampa, FL in 1982. He moved to Bradenton in 1987 where he resided until his passing. He was a career truck driver. He is survived by his parents, Charles J. and Loretta Annalore; his brother, Steven Annalore; his nephew, Kyle Annalore; aunt, Marge DiCosimo and several cousins. Services will be Private for the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 3, 2019