Charles 'Chuck' Collins Charles 'Chuck' Collins, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019. He was born February 1, 1947 in Massena, NY to Frederic and Hazel Collins and had an older brother, Frederic 'Bub' Collins. Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Leila (Lee) Collins; son and daughter-in-law, Christian & Julie Collins; five grandchildren, Ireland, Kylie, Jacob, Ashlyn, and Matthew as well as numerous family members and friends around the Country. Chuck was a proud Veteran of the US Navy and served as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He loved God, his family, and his country and valued the importance of charity. There will be a small Service at his home Church, Emmanuel Baptist 8305 US-301 Parrish, at 1:00PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the "s Project" or "Samaritan's Purse." Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 4, 2019