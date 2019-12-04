Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles ;Chuck';'; ";" Collins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles 'Chuck' Collins Charles 'Chuck' Collins, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019. He was born February 1, 1947 in Massena, NY to Frederic and Hazel Collins and had an older brother, Frederic 'Bub' Collins. Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Leila (Lee) Collins; son and daughter-in-law, Christian & Julie Collins; five grandchildren, Ireland, Kylie, Jacob, Ashlyn, and Matthew as well as numerous family members and friends around the Country. Chuck was a proud Veteran of the US Navy and served as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He loved God, his family, and his country and valued the importance of charity. There will be a small Service at his home Church, Emmanuel Baptist 8305 US-301 Parrish, at 1:00PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the " s Project" or "Samaritan's Purse." Condolences to

Charles 'Chuck' Collins Charles 'Chuck' Collins, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019. He was born February 1, 1947 in Massena, NY to Frederic and Hazel Collins and had an older brother, Frederic 'Bub' Collins. Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Leila (Lee) Collins; son and daughter-in-law, Christian & Julie Collins; five grandchildren, Ireland, Kylie, Jacob, Ashlyn, and Matthew as well as numerous family members and friends around the Country. Chuck was a proud Veteran of the US Navy and served as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He loved God, his family, and his country and valued the importance of charity. There will be a small Service at his home Church, Emmanuel Baptist 8305 US-301 Parrish, at 1:00PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the " s Project" or "Samaritan's Purse." Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.