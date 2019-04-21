Charles David Clark, 65, passed away on April 5, 2019 at his home in Bradenton Florida. David was born in Atlanta Georgia on July 27, 1953. David is survived by his loving companion Stephanie Connelly, his son Joshua David Clark (Ashleah), his 2 grandchildren Kadence and Josh Jr. and brother Gary Randell Clark and sister Karen Clark Roske. His Celebration of Life ceremony will be at Oneco United Methodist Church on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Micheal J. Fox Foundation.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2019