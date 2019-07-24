Charles D. Gibson, former Dayton, Ohio, resident 90, of Bradenton, died July 18, 2019, at Blake Medical Center. He was a graduate of Akron Central High and Akron University, and obtained his Master’s Degree from Miami University of Ohio. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an engineer for 33 years with General Motors, and his posts included Dayton, Mexico and Detroit. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eileen (Duignan); children Edward of Texas, Alan (Alicia) of Utah, Laura Hertenstein (Mark) of Ohio, and Rory (Janet) of Bradenton; a sister, Donna Jochum; grandchildren Melissa, Mitchell (Karina) and Thomas Gibson and Nick and Kyle Hertenstein; great-grandchild Ryan Gibson; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, T.T. and Elizabeth (Cassel) Gibson and grandson Luke Hertenstein. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday July 26th, with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to , St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a . Charley will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 24, 2019