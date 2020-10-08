Charles DeRock
February 11, 1953 - October 2, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Charles "Chuck" Edward DeRock, 67, Of Bradenton, FL formerly of Auburn, CA passed away on October 2, 2020. Chuck was born in Sydney, New York on February 11, 1953 to Philip and Olia DeRock. Chuck is survived by children; Claire Gibson (Bradenton FL), Emily and husband, Josh Hileman (Sylacauga, AL), Mario and wife, Jasmine Reyes (Auburn, CA) and Frankie and wife, Jessica Reyes (Auburn, CA) grandchildren; Gracie, Lacey, Gunnar, Baby Hileman, Mario Jr., Victor, Baby Reyes, Alexander, and Arlo; siblings: Steve DeRock, and Phyllis DeRock, wife Sally DeRock; and a host of other family and friends especially those of Lakewood Ranch. Chuck's Service will be held at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11AM; 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, FL, 34202. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com