1/1
Charles DeRock
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles DeRock
February 11, 1953 - October 2, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Charles "Chuck" Edward DeRock, 67, Of Bradenton, FL formerly of Auburn, CA passed away on October 2, 2020. Chuck was born in Sydney, New York on February 11, 1953 to Philip and Olia DeRock. Chuck is survived by children; Claire Gibson (Bradenton FL), Emily and husband, Josh Hileman (Sylacauga, AL), Mario and wife, Jasmine Reyes (Auburn, CA) and Frankie and wife, Jessica Reyes (Auburn, CA) grandchildren; Gracie, Lacey, Gunnar, Baby Hileman, Mario Jr., Victor, Baby Reyes, Alexander, and Arlo; siblings: Steve DeRock, and Phyllis DeRock, wife Sally DeRock; and a host of other family and friends especially those of Lakewood Ranch. Chuck's Service will be held at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11AM; 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, FL, 34202. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
5200 Us Highway 19
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved