Charles Donald Booth Charles Donald Booth, age 87, of Parrish, Flori- da passed away on February 26, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1932 at Buffalo, West Virginia; his parents were Marvin Blair and Ruth Young Booth. Growing up in the Bancroft area, he was a 1949 graduate of Poca High School. Charles Retired from the WV Department of Highways in 1988 and relocated to Palmetto, Florida in 1992. He performed honorable military service in the United States Air Force and United States Marine Corp; He was a sergeant in the Corp during the Korean conflict. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years; Catherine Duane Booth; one daughter, Wendy Renee Silver of Bradenton, FL; one grandson, Jarred T. Ward of Bradenton, FL; Sisters, Jewell H. Meadows of Nitro, WV; Ruth E. McKean of Chicago, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Military Honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted with Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, FL.

