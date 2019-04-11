Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward (Chuck) Howard. View Sign

Charles (Chuck) Edward Howard Charles (Chuck) Edward Howard, 74, of Parrish, Florida passed away on April 7, 2019 while in hospice care surrounded by his wife and loving family. Chuck was born in Nashua, NH November 11, 1944 son of William E. and Rita B. (Zibolis) Howard. Chuck graduated from Pinkerton Academy. Chuck served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for UPS for 31 years and was a member of the Teamsters Union. In retirement Chuck drove the train for the Hobo Railroad in Meredith NH. Chuck loved trains, old and unique cars, as well as, motorcycles, car shows, and spending time with family. Chuck was pre- deceased by his parents and first wife of 42 years, Janet (Drinkwater) Howard. Chuck is survived by his wife, Shirley M. (Gagnon) Howard, son, Richard G. Howard, daughter, Shawna G. Howard, his grand-children, Zachary and Katie L. Howard, as well as, great-grandchildren, Mason and Mia Echavarria. A small Service will be held at Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL Friday, April 12, 2019 at 6PM. A Service will be planned at a later date in the Town Of Meredith, NH., as well as, a Service with Military honors at the Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.

