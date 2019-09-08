Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Uhrig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Edward Uhrig Charles Edward Uhrig of Bradenton, FL died Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the age of 94. Chuck was born April 29th, 1925 to Martha and Howard Uhrig in Dayton, Ohio. He lived in Dayton until moving to Bradenton, Florida in 1971. Chuck attended Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio. He married Norma Jean Uhrig in 1946, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2011. Chuck attended Sunday services at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bradenton and was a regular at Wednesday fellowship dinners. He was also a founding member of the infamous Morning Coffee Club at McDonald's on Manatee Avenue and attended daily "meetings" there for over 17 years. Chuck is survived by his son, Donn Uhrig of Bradenton, FL his son, Scott Uhrig and wife Laurie of Austin, Texas, and two grandchildren, Gavin Scott Uhrig and Greyson Charles Uhrig of Austin, Texas. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Uhrig, his sister, Pauline Lindsey, and his sister, Margaret Cook. Services will be held in October and announced at a later date.

