Charles Elmore Sr.September 16, 1931 - September 22, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Charles (Charlie) J. Elmore Sr., 89, went to be with his Lord on September 22, 2020 in Bradenton, FL while surrounded by family. Charlie was born on September 16, 1931 in Bradenton, FL to William and Hazel Elmore. Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Frances C. Elmore (Brandhuber) on October 12, 1952. They were married 65 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was active in the church and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising cattle, and air boating, but his relationship with Christ and family was of upmost importance. Charlie is survived by his children; Carol (Glenn) Gore, Jim (Peggy) Elmore, Cindy (Larry) Spencer, and Tim (Radawn) Elmore; and his many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife and siblings preceded him in death. A Service celebrating the life of Charlie will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bradenton Chapel in Bradenton, FL on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes.