1/
Charles Elmore Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Elmore Sr.
September 16, 1931 - September 22, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Charles (Charlie) J. Elmore Sr., 89, went to be with his Lord on September 22, 2020 in Bradenton, FL while surrounded by family. Charlie was born on September 16, 1931 in Bradenton, FL to William and Hazel Elmore. Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Frances C. Elmore (Brandhuber) on October 12, 1952. They were married 65 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was active in the church and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising cattle, and air boating, but his relationship with Christ and family was of upmost importance. Charlie is survived by his children; Carol (Glenn) Gore, Jim (Peggy) Elmore, Cindy (Larry) Spencer, and Tim (Radawn) Elmore; and his many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife and siblings preceded him in death. A Service celebrating the life of Charlie will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bradenton Chapel in Bradenton, FL on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Bradenton Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved