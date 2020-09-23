Charles "Wyatt" Fulghum

February 19, 1995 - September 19, 1995

Palmetto, Florida - Charles "Wyatt" Fulghum, surrounded by family and friends, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on 9-19-20 after a 2-year battle with brain cancer.

A 2017 University of Florida Honors Graduate, Wyatt was involved in numerous groups including Freshman Leadership Council, SGA, Cicerones Ambassadors, The American Israeli Political Action Committee, various philanthropic organizations, and led the SPEC Warfare Group. Wyatt lived every day to the fullest with a fierce drive to excel at whatever he endeavored. He loved fishing, diving, hunting, extreme physical fitness challenges and outdoor activities of all sorts. He worked for the U.S. Senate Sgt. at Arms and was a true patriot. He lived for God, Family and Country.

He is survived by his brother, Davis Fulghum and parents, Michael and Renee Fulghum.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Palmetto First Baptist Church on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at 3:00PM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store