Charles "Wyatt" Fulghum
1995 - 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Charles "Wyatt" Fulghum, surrounded by family and friends, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on 9-19-20 after a 2-year battle with brain cancer.
A 2017 University of Florida Honors Graduate, Wyatt was involved in numerous groups including Freshman Leadership Council, SGA, Cicerones Ambassadors, The American Israeli Political Action Committee, various philanthropic organizations, and led the SPEC Warfare Group. Wyatt lived every day to the fullest with a fierce drive to excel at whatever he endeavored. He loved fishing, diving, hunting, extreme physical fitness challenges and outdoor activities of all sorts. He worked for the U.S. Senate Sgt. at Arms and was a true patriot. He lived for God, Family and Country.
He is survived by his brother, Davis Fulghum and parents, Michael and Renee Fulghum.
There will be a Memorial Service at the Palmetto First Baptist Church on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at 3:00PM.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Palmetto First Baptist Church
