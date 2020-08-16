1/
Charles G. "Chick" Bassler
1944 - 2020
Charles G. "Chick" Bassler
August 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Charles G. "Chick" Bassler passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Chick was born August 23, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA. Chick and his family moved to Bradenton, FL in 1976 where he was employed by Tropicana Products for 28 years, retiring in 2004. He then went to work for Southern Garden Citrus for several years. Post retirement you could find Chick working part-time at Walgreens.
Chick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Bassler and son, Baby Boy Bassler. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet and four daughters; Laura Cota, Colleen (William) Fitzgerald, Maureen (Steven) Lieberman and Susan (Michael) Goodhue. Chick leaves behind six adored grandchildren; Adam and Aaron Cota, Abigail and Grace Fitzgerald, and Patrick and Emma Goodhue. Pa will be greatly missed. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 44 years.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3100 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and will live stream the Mass on their Facebook page as well. The Memorial Garden at St. Joseph's will be his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Food Pantry or Catholic School.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I remember Mr. Bassler from St. Joseph’s School many years ago and I would see him at Walgreens often. Please take care. You all are in my prayers.
Angel Colonneso
August 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jessica sousa
Friend
August 15, 2020
Condolences and hugs sent to the Bassler Family.
Kim Burnham
Friend
August 14, 2020
R.I.P. Chick
Condolences and hugs to the Bassler family
Lynn Dixon
Coworker
August 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Chick will be remembered fondly. We pray Chick is at peace and Jesus gives you strength during this trying time. RIP Chick.
Bob & Jan Reardon
Family
August 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Chick was such a wonderful person who has duck kindness and love for everyone. It was a honor to know him! Prayers and blessings to family!
Sandra Bullard
Family
August 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you during this difficult time. Hugs to a you and the boys.
Maria Smith
Friend
August 13, 2020
Maureen you are in my thoughts and prays
Dfake Acton
Friend
August 12, 2020
Dear Friend- you will be missed, not forgotten. Always a smile and something funny to say! Peace be with you.
Judy B
Judy Buckelew-Dolan
Friend
August 12, 2020
Thinking of you all!
May the memories you have help you at this difficult time.
June Conley
