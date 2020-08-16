Charles G. "Chick" Bassler
Bradenton, Florida - Charles G. "Chick" Bassler passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Chick was born August 23, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA. Chick and his family moved to Bradenton, FL in 1976 where he was employed by Tropicana Products for 28 years, retiring in 2004. He then went to work for Southern Garden Citrus for several years. Post retirement you could find Chick working part-time at Walgreens.
Chick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Bassler and son, Baby Boy Bassler. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet and four daughters; Laura Cota, Colleen (William) Fitzgerald, Maureen (Steven) Lieberman and Susan (Michael) Goodhue. Chick leaves behind six adored grandchildren; Adam and Aaron Cota, Abigail and Grace Fitzgerald, and Patrick and Emma Goodhue. Pa will be greatly missed. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 44 years.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3100 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and will live stream the Mass on their Facebook page as well. The Memorial Garden at St. Joseph's will be his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Food Pantry or Catholic School. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com