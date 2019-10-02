Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Hlawatsch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles H. Hlawatsch Charles H. Hlawatsch, 96, Bradenton, FL passed away September 29, 2019. Born in New York he moved to Bradenton in 2010 from New Jersey. A Veteran of the US Navy during World War II, he was a deep sea diver, a water color artist and a general aviation pilot. He was a member of the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge 2188, the Artist Guild of Anna Maria and the New Jersey Water Color Society. He is predeceased his wife, Joan. He is survived by his sons, Charles W. of Woodcliff Lake, NJ and Thomas R. of Williamstown, NJ and his grandchildren, Karl, Neil and Samantha. There will be Private Family Services at a later date in New Jersey. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Charles H. Hlawatsch Charles H. Hlawatsch, 96, Bradenton, FL passed away September 29, 2019. Born in New York he moved to Bradenton in 2010 from New Jersey. A Veteran of the US Navy during World War II, he was a deep sea diver, a water color artist and a general aviation pilot. He was a member of the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge 2188, the Artist Guild of Anna Maria and the New Jersey Water Color Society. He is predeceased his wife, Joan. He is survived by his sons, Charles W. of Woodcliff Lake, NJ and Thomas R. of Williamstown, NJ and his grandchildren, Karl, Neil and Samantha. There will be Private Family Services at a later date in New Jersey. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close