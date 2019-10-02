Charles H. Hlawatsch Charles H. Hlawatsch, 96, Bradenton, FL passed away September 29, 2019. Born in New York he moved to Bradenton in 2010 from New Jersey. A Veteran of the US Navy during World War II, he was a deep sea diver, a water color artist and a general aviation pilot. He was a member of the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge 2188, the Artist Guild of Anna Maria and the New Jersey Water Color Society. He is predeceased his wife, Joan. He is survived by his sons, Charles W. of Woodcliff Lake, NJ and Thomas R. of Williamstown, NJ and his grandchildren, Karl, Neil and Samantha. There will be Private Family Services at a later date in New Jersey. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 2, 2019