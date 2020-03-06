Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Bud" Hoffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Bud" Hoffman 9/27/1935 3/2/2020 Bud Hoffman, 84, was reunited with his son, Mark on March 2, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Inspired Living Memory Care in Bradenton, FL. He was born September 27, 1935 in Trucksville, PA and resided most of his life in Conklin, NY. He was the son of Charles and Esther Hoffman. He is survived by his wife Joan of 60 years, his daughter and son-in-law, LuAnne and Paul Howard and daughter-in-law, Ada Hoffman. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Megan Howard, Brendan Howard, Kaylani Hoffman, Charisse Mutch (Shawn), Cannon Mutch and Shane Okugauchi. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Hoffman. Bud graduated from Broome Community College and North High School in Binghamton, NY. He was an assistant civil engineer for the NY State Department of Transportation his entire career. As an only child he had wonderful memories, and maintained close ties, with his cousins in the Wilkes-Barre, PA area. He was a life- long Yankees fan, enjoyed golfing, wine making and gardening. He always had the prettiest lawn and flowers in the neighborhood. His pride and joy was his family and spending time with them in his retirement years. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, you may visit

