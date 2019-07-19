Charles J. Buche Charles J. Buche, 90, passed away July 17, at his Syracuse, Indiana home after a year-long illness. He was born January 24, 1929 in Lowell, Indiana to Clarence and Mabel (Nelson) Buche. On November 14, 1954 he married Patsyann Pletcher. She survives along with three sons, Charles M. Buche, Warrenville, Illinois, Craig M. Buche, Goshen, Indiana and Adam B. Buche, Palmetto, Florida; and a brother, Alan D. Buche, Clearwater, Florida. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Marilyn J. and Roger W. Buche. Mr. Buche graduated from Lowell High School in 1947. He served with the US Army from 1951-53 and had a tour of duty in Korea. He worked as an insurance agent for 25 years in the Lowell area for Federated Insurance and Indiana Lumbermans. He had also been part owner of the Lowell hardware store. A stain glass artist, he created lamps, sun catchers and figurines. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening. A Private Family Viewing will take place at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, Indiana. A Public Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Goshen Christian Church. Memorial gifts may be given to Goshen Christian Church, or Cancer Resources for Elkhart County. For more information go to www. yoderculpfuneralhome. com

