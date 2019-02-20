Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles John Braun. View Sign

Charles John Braun Charles John Braun, 70, Bradenton, died February 16, 2019 at home with his family. He was born on May 10, 1948, in Belleville, IL to Charles and Lillian Braun. He graduated from Belleville Township High School and attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and then moved to Bradenton in 1971. He was owner of LeFleur Shoppe Florist for 17 years and worked as a floral manager at Winn Dixie for over 20 years. Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Idel; sisters, Merry Muckensturm and Barbara Feazel; son, Charles, Jr., and wife, Christine; son, James and granddaughter, Charlotte; uncle and aunt, Jim and Sue Braun; many nephews; and his in-laws, John and Esther Cannon. A Memorial Services will be held 1:30PM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel , 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, 3230 East Bay Drive, #316, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

