Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Justice Heist. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Justice Heist Charles Justice Heist, 84, a beloved father, husband and grandfather of Palmetto, Florida passed away April 11, 2019. He was born September 2, 1934 in Constance, Kentucky, the son of the late Virgil and Edna Heist. Charles was a Master Sergeant in The United States Air Force and it was during the 32 years dedicated to service that he was stationed many places abroad and the valued lessons he learned molded much of the foundation for his life. It was in 1996, that Charles and his wife retired to Florida where he became a long-time member United Family of God Methodist Church, where his faith and love for people and community shone through. Remembered for his fierce patriotism, loyalty to his family and The Lord, quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. Although he will be sorely missed, we know that it was through his strong faith that he is sharing eternal life in the Kingdom of Heaven with his wife, Sue Heist. He is survived by his two sons, Charles J. Heist Jr., (Mary) of Plano Texas and Randall S. Heist I. (Patty) of Bradenton, FL; three grandchildren, Ryan Heist of Dallas, Texas, Randall S. Heist II and Melonie Gough both of Bradenton, Florida; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister and his wife, Sue Ella Heist. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery at 9810 SR 72 Sarasota, FL 34241. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Groover Funeral Home

Charles Justice Heist Charles Justice Heist, 84, a beloved father, husband and grandfather of Palmetto, Florida passed away April 11, 2019. He was born September 2, 1934 in Constance, Kentucky, the son of the late Virgil and Edna Heist. Charles was a Master Sergeant in The United States Air Force and it was during the 32 years dedicated to service that he was stationed many places abroad and the valued lessons he learned molded much of the foundation for his life. It was in 1996, that Charles and his wife retired to Florida where he became a long-time member United Family of God Methodist Church, where his faith and love for people and community shone through. Remembered for his fierce patriotism, loyalty to his family and The Lord, quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. Although he will be sorely missed, we know that it was through his strong faith that he is sharing eternal life in the Kingdom of Heaven with his wife, Sue Heist. He is survived by his two sons, Charles J. Heist Jr., (Mary) of Plano Texas and Randall S. Heist I. (Patty) of Bradenton, FL; three grandchildren, Ryan Heist of Dallas, Texas, Randall S. Heist II and Melonie Gough both of Bradenton, Florida; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister and his wife, Sue Ella Heist. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery at 9810 SR 72 Sarasota, FL 34241. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Groover Funeral Home Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close