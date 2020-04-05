Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Kelley McLeod. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Kelley McLeod Charles Kelley McLeod passed peacefully in his sleep March 25, 2020, at the age of 97 years and six months. His daughter, Mary Charters, and his beloved partner, Doris Sutliff were with him most of the day before he passed. He lived with Doris at Westminster Shores, Bradenton, Florida. Charles was born on September 22, 1922, in Bald Hill, Oklahoma, the only son of Charles Kenneth McLeod and Edith Kelley McLeod. His sisters; Mary Caroline James, Hazel Elizabeth McDaniel, and Edith Auvergne Benson, and his loving wife, Lela Payne McLeod predeceased Charles. He is survived by his four children, Jerrol Lynn McLeod and wife, Susan; Jeanne Auvergne Treschuk and husband, Timothy; Mary Elizabeth Charters and husband, Joseph; and Ronald Gregory McLeod and wife, Debra; five grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren. His passing has left a huge void in his family's lives. Charles was a fun, honest, generous, loving husband and father. He enjoyed volunteer work, reading and playing games. At the end of his life, he especially enjoyed the card game of Hand and Foot. He was an avid fan of Tiger Woods, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the University of Oklahoma Sooners. He and Lela Payne were married in Kingsville, Texas, in 1943. They were 21 and 17 years old respectively. Charles trained in Texas as a U. S Navy pilot and was then assigned to be a flight instructor at Corpus Christi, Texas, teaching advanced flying, navigation, and fighting techniques to be used from an aircraft carrier in an F6 Hellcat. He was eventually assigned to a fighter squadron and transitioned to the F8U Corsair. The squadron was awaiting transport to the Pacific Theater when the war ended. Following his separation from the Navy, he completed his Baccalaureate Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma. He began his working career in a beef slaughterhouse and then as an Industrial Engineer in Decatur, Illinois, eventually transferring to Topeka, Kansas. Charles and Lela then moved to Oklahoma City where they established the Unit Step Company, producing concrete steps and later septic tanks. In 1955 he began work for the U. S. Air Force at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City as a Civil Engineer. Within two years he was transferred to Tachikawa Air Force Base, Tachikawa, Japan. The family lived in Japan for seven years, in Kunitachi, Hachioji and then near the base. (The Hachioji house had once been a hospital, had tatami mat floors, rice paper doors, and a small classic Japanese garden in the front yard). In 1963, Charles was transferred to Northern Virginia where he worked at Andrews Air Force Base and Bolling Air Force Base as a Civil Engineer, eventually transferring to Montgomery, Alabama, to end his career at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex Air Force Base. He was awarded the Department of the Air Force Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service, the highest award granted by the Secretary of the Air Force to civilian employees, as well as, Sustained Superior Performance/Special Achievement Award. Upon retirement, Charles and Lela moved to Ft. Deposit, Alabama, where they raised cattle and grew pecans. After twenty-five years in Alabama, they moved to Bradenton, Florida. He volunteered with the Christ Methodist Church as Treasurer and, with Lela, as a volunteer and manager in The Christ Methodist Thrift Shop. Charles served on the Association Boards at the Morton Village Condominium Association and at the Main Street Condominium Association, when residing in each complex. He was one of the first owners at the River Dance Condominium. When Lela passed on August 15, 2009, after almost 66 years of marriage, Charles decided that it was up to him to create a new life alone. The first thing he did was to ask all his family to begin calling him Charles instead of Mac. There were so many Charleses in his family that he had never felt free to use his own name. He took a three-month road trip alone at the age of 87 to grieve and to spread Lela's ashes at all the places they had visited in their many years together. Charles wore braces and used a walker as a result of peripheral neuropathy. Using his walker, he jogged along the Riverwalk for exercise. He attended an agricultural class and began caring for composting worms at his condo to avoid wasting vegetative scraps of food. He attempted to grow flowers and vegetables in orange five-gallon buckets on his deck at River Dance. When the HOA complained about the orange buckets, he painted the buckets white to stay within community guidelines. In 2010, Charles joined the Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bradenton, FL participating in various groups, such as reading plays and poetry. He found creative ways to meet people, such as raffling personal dinner dates in UU fund raisers. Charles met Doris in a sustainable eating group and was quickly smitten. Committed to each other, he and Doris took a 7,300-mile driving trip to introduce each other to their families -- west to Oklahoma, north to Ontario and New York, and many stops in between. They went on ocean cruises, had season tickets to the Manatee Performing Arts, visited The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, relaxed on Anna Marie Island beaches, dined at many of the local restaurants, and generally enjoyed their new life together. They moved to Westminster Shores on April 4, 2014. A Memorial Service will be held at the Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship following the end of the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34205; or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 6299, Deltona, Florida 32738.

