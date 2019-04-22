On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Charles Lester Hughes passed away at the age of 84. He is survived by his Daughters, Brenda Leslie, Patty Russo, Lisa Dixon and Diana Hughes ( Jason ) all reside in Bradenton Florida. His Brother, Franklin Hughes of Lakeport, Florida and his Sister, Bonnie Reese of Bradenton Florida. He is also survived by nine Grandchildren and eighteen Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held privately by the family at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. www.manasotamemorial.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles L. Hughes.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 22, 2019