Charles Larry Brown Charles Larry Brown, 70, of Parrish, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on December 19, 2018. He was born on April 15, 1948 in Plant City to the late Chester Brown and FloraBell Murphy Brown. He is survived by his three children, Tami McDonald Colmorgen, Angela Christine "Christi" Brown Mosley, Chester Owen Brown and eight grandchildren- Kameron, Daylyn, Cody, Morgan, Amber, Blaize, Caden and Trevor, and his two siblings, Carolyn Brown Shaw Douglas of Parrish and brother, T.C. "Butch" Brown of Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at Rafter J Ranch.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 6, 2019