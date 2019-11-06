Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Michael "Mike" Fox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Michael "Mike" Fox Charles Michael "Mike" Fox, age 43, went to be with the Lord on November 4, 2019. Mike was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on April 21, 1976 to Charlie and Estelle Fox. Mike graduated from El Dorado High School and the University of Arkansas. He resided in Sarasota, FL and worked for Suburban Propane as a Sales and Business Development Manager. Mike cherished each moment with his family, traveling, hunting, bowling, and embraced life to the fullest. Survived by his wife, Yvonne Fox; sons, Blake Fox, Brandon Fox, Adrian Fox, Ben Tetrault; daughters, Allison Fox, Emma Tetrault; parents, Charlie and Estelle Fox. There will be a Visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park (1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, FL 34222). There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM at Riverlife Church of Bradenton (1012 57th St. E, Bradenton, FL 34208).

