Charles R. Anderson Charles R. Anderson, 86, of Palmetto, FL passed away January 24, 2020 peacefully at home. Born July 25, 1933 in Vincennes, Indiana to William and Irene (Reitmeyer) Anderson. A long-time resident of Michigan, he served proudly in the US Army as a tank commander during the Korean War, honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Chuck then served 33 years as a Michigan State Trooper, was a member of the State Police Marksmanship Team, and retired with the rank of Sergeant. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda; daughter, Laurie; son- in-law, David; grand- children, Charles and Danielle and brother, Teddy. A passionate advocate for Jesus Christ, Chuck was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Parrish. Among his many contributions over a lifetime of faithful service to God were positions of Church Elder and Church Council President. An avid collector of clocks, watches, coins and Civil War Artifacts, Chuck owned clock and watch repair businesses in Palmetto and Bradenton. He was a member of Michigan State Troopers Assoc., Gulf Coast Timekeeper, National Assoc. of Watch & Clock Collectors. Known for his engaging smile, warm sense of humor, and kind words, there was nothing Chuck enjoyed more than dining out with friends and family. A Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held at 11AM Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Faith Lutheran church, 9608 US-301, Parrish, FL 34219, followed by a reception lunch at the church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. at tidewell.org or to Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 23, 2020