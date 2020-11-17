Charles Rohrbacher
May 4, 2020
Lehigh Acres, Florida - Charles "Charlie" John Rohrbacher, 96, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hope Hospice Health Care Services.
Mr. Rohrbacher was born in 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Margaret and Michael Rohrbacher. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 31 years, 5 months and 27 days, across World War II, the Korean, and Vietnam wars. Mr. Rohrbacher was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester, VA, and the Fleet Reserve Association.
He married Judith 'Judy' Fuhr on April 30, 1953, in Bayonne, New Jersey. She preceded Charles in death, having shared 59 years of marriage together.
Surviving is his sister, Florence Ferranti, of League City, Texas; his son, Michael J. Rohrbacher and his wife, Suzanne, of Fort Myers, Florida; grandson, Steven Rohrbacher and his wife, Kristi, and great-grandchild, Chloe, of Holly Springs, North Carolina; granddaughter, Marie Rohrbacher of East Hampton, Massachusetts; and daughter-in-law, Linda C. Brandon of Fairfield, Pennsylvania.
Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his oldest son, Roy B. Rohrbacher; sisters; Margaret Spatholt and Helen Hovanes and brother, William Rohrbacher.
Following his career with the U.S. Navy, Mr. Rohrbacher continued in retirement fully dedicated to the well-being of his family as husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
An open Visitation for family and friends will be held at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, VA on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 3:00PM until 5:00PM, with a brief Memorial Service at 4:00PM with Reverend Martha Miller Sims officiating. Having served his nation for over three decades culminating in the rank of AFCM USN, Mr. Rohrbacher will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, with full Military Honors on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 3:00PM.
