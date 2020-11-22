1/1
Charles Scholl
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Scholl
May 23, 1930 - November 16, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Charles W. Scholl, 90, passed on November 16, 2020 to be with his family in Heaven. He left behind his wife of 73 yrs, Virginia, two daughters; Diann Powell (Jim) and Angela Anderson (Don). A total of ten grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by family and friend.
Internment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on November 27th, 2020 at 10AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved