Charles Scholl

May 23, 1930 - November 16, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Charles W. Scholl, 90, passed on November 16, 2020 to be with his family in Heaven. He left behind his wife of 73 yrs, Virginia, two daughters; Diann Powell (Jim) and Angela Anderson (Don). A total of ten grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by family and friend.

Internment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on November 27th, 2020 at 10AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice.





