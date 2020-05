Or Copy this URL to Share

60, of Bradenton, FL. formerly of Wilmington, DE. died Apr 28, 2020; survivors include his daughter Keri Kizer, son Todd Rickerson, Jr. sister Gail Kaiser, brother Troup Rickerson, mother June DiSabatino, and six grandchildren





