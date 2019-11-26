Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles V. "Chuck" Patterson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" V. Patterson Charles "Chuck" V. Patterson, Jr., 69, died Friday, November 15th, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital from complications of the heart and lungs. Charles was born in Amarillo, TX in October 1950, where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Caprock High School in 1969 and earned an Associate's Degree in Business at West Texas State. He worked in retail management before moving to Bradenton, Florida with his wife, Cindy, in 1974. New surroundings brought new career opportunities for Charles, which helped to build his persona as a 'jack of all trades'. He worked as a master carpenter, crane operator, purveyor for the international shipping industry, mechanic, and in all aspects of the construction industry. Charles retired in 2012, but remained active by continuing to do what he did best and that was to help the people around him. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" L. Patterson of Palmetto, FL; his sons, Toby Patterson and wife, Dawn of Palmetto, FL, Cory Patterson of Palmetto, FL and Jeremy Patterson and future son-in-law, Angelo Domingo of Parrish, FL; his grand-children, Maggi Wheeler of Bradenton, FL Matthew Patterson of Palmetto, FL and Calli Patterson of Palmetto, FL; great-grandchild, Brooke Wheeler of Bradenton, FL; step-mother, Janice Patterson of Amarillo, TX and mother-in-law, Wanda McCathern of Palmetto, FL; four sisters, Janice Bradshaw and husband, Lloyd of Lazbuddie, TX, Vickye Rogers of Amarillo, TX, Denise Brown of Amarillo, TX, and Kendra Koerting and husband Tom of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers, Terry Patterson and wife, Dana of Spring, TX, Tim Patterson of Austin, TX, and Danny Patterson and girlfriend, Heather of Seminole; nieces and nephews plus a large extended family. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles V. Patterson Sr.; his mother, Margaret Tipps Hudson; his step-father, Roy Hudson; fathers-in-law, Bill McCathern and Charles Cargal. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you do as Charles did in life, pay it forward by donating to in his name.

