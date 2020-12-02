1/1
Charles Watson Edwards Jr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Watson Edwards Jr.,
January 22, 1931 - November 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Charles Watson Edwards, Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home with family members by his side. He was 89 years old. Charles was born on January 22, 1931, in Ellenton Florida. He graduated as a proud "Hurricane" from Manatee County High School in 1949, where he was an outstanding athlete excelling in multiple sports. He also proudly attended the University of Florida and remained a passionate supporter of the Gators. Charles met and married Geraldine Robertson, his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, on June 14, 1952. They both attended college in Gainesville before marriage and returned to Bradenton, Florida, to start a life and family together. They were happily married for 68 years and were both longtime members of First Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL. Charles was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his children and grandchildren embracing each one and all of the special moments they spent together. He was quiet by nature and well respected by everyone that he met. He was a dedicated employee of Florida Power and Light (FP&L) who began his career after college and retired as a division manager of right-of-way working through several years of growth in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Charles was a jack-of-all-trades, who spent summers at his cabins in the mountains of North Carolina, building a comfortable family retreat. He stayed active spending countless hours creating and cultivating his pristine properties and yards. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He invested many hours teaching others his signature skills from cast netting to creating his secret infamous recipe for smoked mullet.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edwards, Sr., and Tomye Rimes Edwards and sisters; Corrine Woods and Marguritte McLean. Charles is survived by his wife, Geraldine Edwards, five children and ten grandchildren. Family members include: daughter, Debbie Gray and husband, Ron, (Matt and Ashley); daughter, Robin Orban Waters and husband, Fred, (Whitney, Remy, and Tyler); son, Chuck Edwards and Dana; daughter, Jodi Tennant and husband, Robert, (Chelsea and Cody) and daughter, Cheri Hoppe and husband, Rick, (Zach, Austin and Bailey).
A private Graveside Service for the family will be held at Mansion Memorial Park. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
Please know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers as you celebrate the life of your father. May wonderful memories of him comfort you during this difficult time. With sincere sympathy, Rene & Helen Hernandez & Family
Hernandez Family
December 1, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our Manatee County High School Class of 1949 Alumnus

Manatee High School Alumni Association
Manatee High Alumni Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved