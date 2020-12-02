Charles Watson Edwards Jr.,
January 22, 1931 - November 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Charles Watson Edwards, Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home with family members by his side. He was 89 years old. Charles was born on January 22, 1931, in Ellenton Florida. He graduated as a proud "Hurricane" from Manatee County High School in 1949, where he was an outstanding athlete excelling in multiple sports. He also proudly attended the University of Florida and remained a passionate supporter of the Gators. Charles met and married Geraldine Robertson, his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, on June 14, 1952. They both attended college in Gainesville before marriage and returned to Bradenton, Florida, to start a life and family together. They were happily married for 68 years and were both longtime members of First Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL. Charles was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his children and grandchildren embracing each one and all of the special moments they spent together. He was quiet by nature and well respected by everyone that he met. He was a dedicated employee of Florida Power and Light (FP&L) who began his career after college and retired as a division manager of right-of-way working through several years of growth in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Charles was a jack-of-all-trades, who spent summers at his cabins in the mountains of North Carolina, building a comfortable family retreat. He stayed active spending countless hours creating and cultivating his pristine properties and yards. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He invested many hours teaching others his signature skills from cast netting to creating his secret infamous recipe for smoked mullet.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edwards, Sr., and Tomye Rimes Edwards and sisters; Corrine Woods and Marguritte McLean. Charles is survived by his wife, Geraldine Edwards, five children and ten grandchildren. Family members include: daughter, Debbie Gray and husband, Ron, (Matt and Ashley); daughter, Robin Orban Waters and husband, Fred, (Whitney, Remy, and Tyler); son, Chuck Edwards and Dana; daughter, Jodi Tennant and husband, Robert, (Chelsea and Cody) and daughter, Cheri Hoppe and husband, Rick, (Zach, Austin and Bailey).
A private Graveside Service for the family will be held at Mansion Memorial Park. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.