Charlie " Uncle Chuck"

July 11, 2020

Palmetto, Florida - Charlie "Uncle Chuck" of Palmetto, FL went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. Charlie "Uncle Chuck" was born on April 06, 1964 in Greenville, PA. He then moved to Manatee County, graduated from Palmetto High School where he played in the band and competed at the State Championships. He resided in Manatee county for most of his life and worked as a heavy equipment operator and on call handy man. He could do it all.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley McCurdy (O'Neal), his father, Vandell O'Neal, his sister, Linda Ayscue, his niece, Brenda Stovall, and nephew, Raymond Ayscue. He is survived by his sisters; Janet Schroyer (Kenny Layne) Cindy (Robert) Beardsley, along with his eight nieces and nephews, twelve great-nieces and nephews, and along with a host of other family and friends. His first love was family, but he enjoyed the outdoors from golfing, fishing, bbq's, and drag racing. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 1, 2020 at 2PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US highway 19 N. Palmetto FL 34221. A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at Dakinville 5916 Ellenton Gillette Road Palmetto, FL 34221. He will be laid to rest at Rocky Glen Cemetery in Adamsville, PA by his mother and sister. God Bless Him and he will be missed.





