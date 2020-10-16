Dr. Charlie T. CouncilDecember 19, 1923 - September 13, 2020Palm View, Florida - Dr. Charlie T. Council, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Palm View, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Jane Edwards Council; son, Charles Thomas "Tom" Council; daughter, Suzanne Council; wife of nine years, June Hunter-Council; brothers; James Paul Council and Walter W. Council; and sister, Monteen Council Hayman. He is survived by his granddaughter, Cathryn Tricia Council; and great-grandchildren, Cash and Cabot Council of Jupiter, FL; brother, Dr. Marion Earl Council (Nadine) of Laurens, SC; step-daughters; Lyn Hunter and Dr. Lee Ann Hunter Bruggeman; and step-grandson, Will Bruggeman of Roswell, GA; six nieces; four nephews and many other relatives and friends.Dr. Council was born in Palm View, Florida on December 19, 1923 to Charlie Thomas Council and Verter Sylvester Hegwood Council. He attended Palm View School and was a 1941 graduate of Palmetto High School in Manatee County, Florida. He was a veteran of WWII, serving overseas in the Aleutian Islands as a member of the US Army. He attended the University of Kentucky and holds an AA, BAE (with honors); MAE and an EdD from the University of Florida. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, an honorary scholastic fraternity. He was a letterman at UF in baseball.He was a teacher and administrator in the public school systems in Alachua, Duval and Palm Beach Counties. He joined the Florida Atlantic University College of Education in 1967 and retired from the State of Florida University system in 1988. After retirement he served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of South Florida in Fort Myers, Florida. He was active in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools from 1956 until 2005. He was Executive Director for the Florida Association of Curriculum Development for several years and was Executive Director of the Florida Educational Research Council from 1989 until 2005. Spanning his 60 year career in education, Dr. Council was admired by his many colleagues and students. He was loved by family and friends for his honesty, interesting and stimulating conversation; his keen sense of humor, determination and generosity. In his words, "I have been blessed by a good family and good friends throughout my lifetime."On behalf of Dr. Council, the family wishes to express his gratitude to his devoted caregiver, Ms. France English, who selflessly ensured his last months were safe, comfortable and worry free.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00PM at the High Springs Cemetery in High Springs, Florida.