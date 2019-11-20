Charlotte Hazen passed away on November 17, 2019. She is survived by her children Michael Barnard of Littleton, CO, Patrick Barnard of Austin, TX, James Barnard of Rancho Marage, CA, and Gretchen Olsen of Goldendale, WA. As well as by her step children Robert Hazen of Strawberry, AZ, Kenneth Hazen of Portland, OR and Barbara Johnson of Winona, MN. She predeceased by her husband of 28 years Harold Hazen. Services to be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 2 pm at the Chapel at Westminster Manor. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 20, 2019