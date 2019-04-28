Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Burt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl L. Burt Cheryl was called Home on April 12, 2019. Born in Tampa, Fla., on February 26, 1945, she moved to Bradenton, Fla., in her teens, where she later graduated from Manatee High in 1963. Cheryl moved back to Tampa after earning a degree from MJC. She had some unusual jobs in her life, including owning a tropical fish farm and raising chimpanzees for Jungle Larry's Safari. After 28 years of service in Facilities and Risk Management, she retired from The School District of Manatee County, where she was once Employee of the Year. Cheryl was very artistic and talented in many areas. She loved jewelry making, doing metal work, art, music and horticulture. Cheryl leaves behind two sisters: Susan Youngblood and Karen Tonkin, both of Parrish, FL; nephew, Jan Tonkin; niece, Kimberly Tonkin-Klaasse; great-nephews: Michael Anagnostou, Nickilos Tonkin, Nathan Klaasse and Braxton Tonkin; great-nieces: Alyssa Klaasse, Lauryn Klaasse, Kailey Vaughn and Kristen Shields, along with cousins and their families. Cheryl was so loved and will be greatly missed. Services to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

