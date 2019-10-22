Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Lee Mills. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A. 5610 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-746-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Lee Mills passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019. She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on May 27, 1948 to the late Christopher and Bonnie (Nicholson) Sayer. Cheryl married Richard C. Mills on January 20, 1968. Cheryl fought a courageous battle with breast and bone cancer for almost 9 years. Today we know she is finally out of pain and in the presence of the Lord. Cheryl loved the beach and Florida living. She was an avid pie baker, much to the delight of all those who knew her. She loved her family, love to catalog shop and counter cross-stitch. Her dogs were her fur babies. She loved to travel and loved cruising the Caribbean. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Richard, her sons Jeffrey (Naydia) Mills and Andrew (Melody) Mills. Cheryl is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Silas, Benjamin, Madelyn, Ellie and Mason Mills. She is honored and remembered by her mother Bonnie, her sister Julie Loshaw, her brother Jim Sayer, brothers in law Jim (Lynda) Mills and Tom (Debbie) Mills as well as her nephews Chris Loshaw, Chris and Paul Mills, Nathan Marone, and her nieces Wendi Langley, Kerrin Kostelic and Kaitlin Lee. She was preceded in death by her father, Chris Sayer, her brother in law Fred Loshaw and her niece Lori Carr. Her visitation and funeral will take place at First Church of the Nazarene, Bradenton on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am, with funeral at 11:00 am. A private family burial will take place later. Memorials may be made to Moffit Cancer Center. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Online condolences made be made at



