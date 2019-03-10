Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christel Leitz. View Sign

Christel Leitz Christel Leitz was born as Christel Gertrude Golhoffer on August 10, 1934 in Berlin, Germany. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones last Friday, March 1, 2019 in Manatee Memorial Hospital. Christel led a long, full life and was loved dearly by friends and family. She loved travel and entertaining and spent many of her years traveling around the world. Her dinner parties were lavish, and Christel never missed an opportunity to have friends over and celebrate. She was also a talented painter and quilter, creating detailed pieces of art throughout her life that her family still treasures today. Her home is filled with items and art from her extensive travels, and of course, her collection of African violets. She worked tirelessly throu- ghout her life, from her time as a young girl in Germany during World War II, to raising her daughters in America, and beyond. Christel will be truly missed. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and warm, bright spirit. A Service will be held in her memory later this month.

Christel Leitz Christel Leitz was born as Christel Gertrude Golhoffer on August 10, 1934 in Berlin, Germany. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones last Friday, March 1, 2019 in Manatee Memorial Hospital. Christel led a long, full life and was loved dearly by friends and family. She loved travel and entertaining and spent many of her years traveling around the world. Her dinner parties were lavish, and Christel never missed an opportunity to have friends over and celebrate. She was also a talented painter and quilter, creating detailed pieces of art throughout her life that her family still treasures today. Her home is filled with items and art from her extensive travels, and of course, her collection of African violets. She worked tirelessly throu- ghout her life, from her time as a young girl in Germany during World War II, to raising her daughters in America, and beyond. Christel will be truly missed. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and warm, bright spirit. A Service will be held in her memory later this month. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close