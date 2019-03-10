Christel Leitz Christel Leitz was born as Christel Gertrude Golhoffer on August 10, 1934 in Berlin, Germany. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones last Friday, March 1, 2019 in Manatee Memorial Hospital. Christel led a long, full life and was loved dearly by friends and family. She loved travel and entertaining and spent many of her years traveling around the world. Her dinner parties were lavish, and Christel never missed an opportunity to have friends over and celebrate. She was also a talented painter and quilter, creating detailed pieces of art throughout her life that her family still treasures today. Her home is filled with items and art from her extensive travels, and of course, her collection of African violets. She worked tirelessly throu- ghout her life, from her time as a young girl in Germany during World War II, to raising her daughters in America, and beyond. Christel will be truly missed. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and warm, bright spirit. A Service will be held in her memory later this month.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019