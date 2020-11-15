1/
Christine A. Stevens
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
Christine A. Stevens
December 11, 1969 - November 10, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Christine A. Stevens, beloved, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in Warren, Ohio to Sullen Herner and Daniel Stevens. She later moved to Bradenton, FL in 1985. Weather you know her from her time of being a waitress at one of many local hot spots, her fun nights out doing karaoke, working at the ball park, attending church or her most recent passion of returning to school, anyone would say she was well known and loved. She is survived by her son, Eric and daughter Heather; Siblings, Tami, Doug, Robert, Jonathan, Daniel and Christina. Celebration of Life will be 11 A.M, November 21, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 4304 32nd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
