Christine Ann Krohn Christine Ann Krohn, 59, Bradenton, died March 11, 2020. Born in Troy, OH she moved to Bradenton, FL in 1972, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and she was a member of the Legion of Mary at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is predeceased by her husband, Ron; she is survived by her sons; David (Tina) and Craig (Jennifer); parents, Albert and Nancy (Gibboney) Baudrit; brother, Brian (Michelle); sisters; Cathleen and Michelle (Jonathan); grandchildren; Gabriella, Aiden, Alexis, CJ and Ben Fischer. Visitation will be 4-7PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial Mass 10AM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Graveside Services 11:00AM, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 18, 2020