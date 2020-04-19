Christine (Tomczak) Cichocki
Christine (nee Tomczak) Cichocki Christine (nee Tomczak) Cichocki, LPN, age 91, passed away on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis; dear mom of Betty Anne Leepart (Jay Newgaard) of Sarasota, FL; Kathleen (Raymond) Napieralski of Cheektowaga, NY; Margaret (Jay) Samuels of Bridgewater, NJ; Susan (Joseph) Singer of Sarasota, FL; and Thomas (Kelly) Carey of Deland, FL. Grandmother of twelve, great- grandmother of eleven, and companion to her "purrfect" pal Petunia. Christine was a long time resident of Skyway Village and retired employee of Manatee Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services at Holy Cross Church, Palmetto on a date and time to be announced in Church bulletin post Covid. If desired, Memorials to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, FL. Arrangements by Alan Moore Funeral Home, Palmetto, Florida.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.
