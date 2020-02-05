Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy (Allen) Mills-Yrabedra. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary

Cindy passed unexpectedly on January 30, 2020. Cindy was born August 5, 1962 to John Allen and Beverly Allen. Cindy graduated from William Henry Harrison High School in 1980. Cindy attended Purdue University in the School of Humanities. In 1982 she married Tony Mills had a daughter Samantha Mills-Fair. Cindy subsequently married Richard (Ric) Yrabedra in 1992 and became a loving stepmother to Nicole Yrabedra and Bo Richard Yrabedra. Cindy was a licensed real estate broker for over 25 years and the owner/operator of Mills Management. She was an honored member of the Hernando DeSoto Historical Society for over 23 years. Cindy was involved in all the organizational charitable actives serving as a committee chairperson for many of the events. She served as a respected crew Sergeant and was a proud and loyal member of the DeSoto crew for over 19 years. Cindy enjoyed spending time on and near the water with family and friends. She was a Christian, a committed, dedicated, and loyal wife; and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Cindy always had a smile on her face and was quick to share a good laugh with anyone. She never knew a stranger and would help anyone. Cindy will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Surviving are husband Richard (Ric) Yrabedra, daughter Samantha Mills-Fair (Robert), stepdaughter Nicole Yrabedra, stepson Bo Richard Yrabedra, granddaughter Madison Mills, granddaughter Lillian Mills-Fair, grandson Adrien Mills-Fair, mother Beverly Allen, father John Allen, brother Ed Allen (Jamie), sister Marcy Hintzman (Kevin), half-sister Amy Allen, nieces, nephews, very close and long-term friend Mark (Slim) Summitt and many other extended family members. Preceding her in death are brother Dan Allen, grandparents Chester and Edith Allen, and grandparents Leslie and Cathy Coffey. Memorials can go to the . A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 beginning at 12 pm at Desoto Float Barn, 611 17th Ave W., Bradenton. The DeSoto Grill Team will be providing the main dish and are asking everyone to bring a side dish. Beverages will be provided. Condolences may be given at



Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 5, 2020

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.