Claire Pacheco

August 14, 1939 - September 6, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Claire Pacheco, a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, faithful Catholic, and trusting friend, passed away in Manatee Memorial Hospital.Claire bravely fought a chronic lung condition for several years. Over the past few months, every breath she took was a chore. On Sunday night, September 6, 2020, only hours after a pleasant meeting with her family, the lungs that she used to fuel her conversations about the local news, brag about her grandchildren, speak to her dogs, and cheer the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots failed her for the last time.She grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts, raised a family and helped run a successful small business in East Providence, Rhode Island, and retired in Bradenton, Florida. Claire lived a happy 81 years. Family and friends will live their lives guided by influence and recalling her stories for far longer than that. Claire leaves behind Miguel, her dedicated husband of 50 years, son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Kimberly, and grandchildren, William and Tyler.





