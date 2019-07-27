Clara C. Winters, 93, of Palmetto, passed away July, 25, 2019. She was born in the Bethany area of Manatee County, she gave her heart to Jesus October of 1948 and was a member of Church of God of Samoset for 66 years. She wrote to the Bradenton Herald to say that she was thankful for “peace in our hearts although there is trouble all around us, for our home, our country, our hospitals, our doctors, churches, and that we are able to enjoy all the good things God has made. I am thankful that we have good food to put on the table. I was married and had several children before we were able to have a turkey for Thanksgiving. Now we have one every year. I am thankful for our free country that we can pray and worship as our hearts desire.” She was preceded in death by her parents Furney and Maggie Suggs, husband Frederick J. Smith, son Johnny Lewis, and seven siblings. Clara is survived by her husband Alvin Z. Winters; seven children, Betty (Dallas) Wilson, Linda (Dennis) Mosely, Bobbie (BT) Prestridge, Connie (Sammy) Thomas, Diana (Marvin) Steier, Debra (Marshall) Armstrong, and Frederick J. Smith, Jr.; 23 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; 57 great-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 6:00 -8:00 pm at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W. Funeral services will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:00 PM at Church of God of Samoset, 3612 18th St. E. Interment will be private. www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 27, 2019