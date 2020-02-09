Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Starkey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Starkey Clara Starkey, 89, of Sycamore, OH and formerly of Bradenton, FL passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Heritage Nursing Home in Findlay. Clara was born on October 24, 1930, in Wyandot County, to the late Robert and Edith (Wagner) Riedel. She married Keith Starkey in Tiffin and he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Bruce (Deb) Geary of Bloomville, Lee Geary of New Riegel, Don (Lynne) Geary of Tiffin, a step-daughter, Nancy Snow of Bradenton, FL, seven grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren, three brothers, Jim Riedel, Verlin Riedel, Alton Riedel, four sisters, Roma Baird, Phyllis Young, Mary Hill and Kathy Clinger. Clara was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL. She was one of the founders of Agape Flights, which is a missionary flight service to Haiti. Clara was also a former co-owner of Heather Hills Estates in Bradenton, FL. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two granddaughters and a brother, Robert Riedel. There will be no Services for Clara held at this time. The Engle- Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Agape Flight of Venice, FL or to the First Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL. For more information go to www.engleshookfuneral

