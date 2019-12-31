Clarence Edward Wilson Clarence Edward Wilson, age 85, died on December 22, 2019, in Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Florida. Clarence is survived by his wife of 49 years, Thelma Wilson: his sons, Keith Wilson of Parrish, Florida, Brian Wilson of Bridgewater, Virginia and step-son, Howard Sweeney of Wake Forest, North Carolina; step-daughters, Kim Robinson of Bradenton, Florida, and Lynn Griever of Athens, Georgia; his brother, George W. Wilson of Athens, Alabama; and over one-hundred grand-children and great-grand-children. He is preceded in death by his son, Steven Wilson; his mother, Daisy Johns and his father, James Edward Wilson. Clarence was born on January 17, 1934, in Arcadia, Florida, to parents, James E. Wilson and Daisy Johns. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1952. In the 1950's Clarence served five years in the Army National Guard. He was employed most of his life in sales, primarily involving the building trades, both in Bradenton and Lake City, Florida. In the 1960s and 1970s, he also was a purchasing agent at Tropicana, in Bradenton, Florida. Clarence is known to be a beloved husband and father, as well as a loyal friend. He was active in the Church of Christ in Bradenton and Lake City, Florida. He enjoyed square dancing and was an avid fan of the Florida Gators.

