Clarence “Sidney” Buice, 91 of Parrish, FL went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. Sidney was born on April 3, 1928 to Gertrude Lindemeyer and raised by mother Gertrude and “Uncle” Fred Lindemeyer. After Palmetto High, Sidney made his career in land surveying with a private company, then moved on to retire after 22 years from Manatee county. In 1947, Sidney and Vivian started their romance. They married in 1948 going on to have two children, eight grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Vivian Buice; two sons Amy and Mike Buice and family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Parrish, 12125 71st St E, Parrish, FL 34219. Visitation will begin at 10 AM with a service to follow at 11 AM. Committal services and interment will take place at Parrish Cemetery.

