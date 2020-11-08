Claudia Marie Olivera
November 10, 1954 - November 2, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Claudia Marie Olivera, 65, of Bradenton, FL passed away on November 2, 2020. Claudia was born November 10, 1954 in Bradenton, Florida to Ruth and Bill O'Brien and graduated from Manatee High school. Claudia was a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. We will all remember her love of the beach, skating, Disney and bike riding. Claudia spent most of her adult life caring for young children as a day care provider, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Claudia is survived by her three children; Spring, Summer, and Zachary; Grandmother to eight; Ryan, Jordan, Emily, Zachary Jr., Ryhanna, Jack, Mavrik, and Maddox and sibling, Mike O'Brien; and many other family and friends. Please join us in a Celebration of her Life at G.T. Bray Park, Pavilion 3 (Hickory Hallow) 5502 33rd Ave Dr W Bradenton, FL 34209 on November 13, 2020 at 11:00AM. Online condolences: Skywaymemorial.com