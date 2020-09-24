Cleveland PearceyFebruary 1, 1937 - September 19, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Cleveland Pearcey, 83, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 19, 2020 with his family by his side. Cleve was born in Sarasota, FL and attended Booker High School. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his stay in the Army he enrolled in Bethune-Cookman College (University) in Daytona Beach, FL. He majored in Education and his first job was at Frances K. Sweet Elementary in Fort Pierce, FL. Cleve returned home and continued to teach at Bradenton Elementary, Bradenton Middle and retired from Louise R. Johnson Middle School all in Bradenton, FL. After his 36 year teaching career he continued to be active in the community: he was a long time member of Rogers Community United Methodist Church and held various positions, charter member of the Sarasota - Bradenton Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., a founding member of Educational Consultants Consortium, a former member of the Masonic Sarasota Lodge No 314. Cleve was also an avid sports fan.He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann of 55 years, sons; Anthony A. Pearcey (Rosemarie) of Bradenton, FL and Rawn K. Pearcey (Veleta preceded in death) of AL. He leaves five grandsons; Maurice (Tasheka), Christopher, Cameron, Rawn II and Ramone Pearcey. He also leaves his loving siblings; Jean Mosley, Dr. Mary Annette Pearcey, Ezra Charles Pearcey and Dentise Copeland (James), as well as, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Public viewing will take place Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00AM -11:30AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Highway 19 North, Palmetto, FL 34221. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home