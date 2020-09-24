1/1
Cleveland Pearcey
1937 - 2020
Cleveland Pearcey
February 1, 1937 - September 19, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Cleveland Pearcey, 83, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 19, 2020 with his family by his side. Cleve was born in Sarasota, FL and attended Booker High School. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his stay in the Army he enrolled in Bethune-Cookman College (University) in Daytona Beach, FL. He majored in Education and his first job was at Frances K. Sweet Elementary in Fort Pierce, FL. Cleve returned home and continued to teach at Bradenton Elementary, Bradenton Middle and retired from Louise R. Johnson Middle School all in Bradenton, FL. After his 36 year teaching career he continued to be active in the community: he was a long time member of Rogers Community United Methodist Church and held various positions, charter member of the Sarasota - Bradenton Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., a founding member of Educational Consultants Consortium, a former member of the Masonic Sarasota Lodge No 314. Cleve was also an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann of 55 years, sons; Anthony A. Pearcey (Rosemarie) of Bradenton, FL and Rawn K. Pearcey (Veleta preceded in death) of AL. He leaves five grandsons; Maurice (Tasheka), Christopher, Cameron, Rawn II and Ramone Pearcey. He also leaves his loving siblings; Jean Mosley, Dr. Mary Annette Pearcey, Ezra Charles Pearcey and Dentise Copeland (James), as well as, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will take place Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00AM -11:30AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Highway 19 North, Palmetto, FL 34221. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Skyway Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 23, 2020
Mr. Pearcy, thank you for your contribution to educating countless lives. You are remembered fondly. Thank you for sharing yourself with so many of us. May your loved ones find comfort in knowing you touched so many lives and are at peace in the arms of our Lord.
Deanna Tharpe-Parnell
Student
September 23, 2020
Mr. Pearcey was my middle school math teacher. He was very passionate about teaching and was highly respected! Condolences to the family. To my dear Soror Ann the Randall family have you and the family in prayer!
Ericka Randall
Student
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Aaron Peterson
Friend
September 23, 2020
Mr. Pearcey was the first influential figure in my life. He, Mr. Stanley, and Mr. Jones were strong role models for us. He produced many strong students who are now successful people. I remember the daily softball games against Mr. Jones class. The trip to the state fair and the parades as a member Pack 45, our cub scout pack. I salute my frat brother and fellow veteran. Rest well, sir.
Louis King
Student
