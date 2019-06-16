Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton A. Wolf. View Sign Service Information Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave East Ellenton , FL 34222 (941)-722-6602 Visitation 5:00 PM Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave East Ellenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton A. Wolf 6/5/1924 - 6/9/2019 Clinton Austin "Wolfie" Wolf, 95 went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2019. He is survived by sister Martha & was the 5th of 6 children born to Earl & Ora Wolf in Lenox, OH. His Northern kin, lovingly referred to him as Austin. His beloved wife Isabel of nearly 50 years, preceded him in death, as well as that of sisters, Helen Ross, Lois Woodruff, Edna Santana, Mary Miller, Brother Raymond Wolf & 5 nephews and one niece. He is also survived by three generations of greats-nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by his adopted family Karen (Kiebler), Whitney & Zac Sopak some 25 years ago. At the age of 17, Wolfie joined the Navy & spent the next 12 years achieving the rank Boilerman First Class. Wolf served in both the Atlantic & Pacific Oceans during his service. During Operation Torch of the North African campaign, he was sunk twice within 22 hours. The first was the USS Joseph Hewes. Following rescue, by the USS Bliss, he found himself overboard again when it too, was torpedoed. Amongst the chaos, he said a rope was tossed to him & he eagerly grabbed it, only to find no one had secured the other end. They were taken ashore & spent the night in a bombed-out church with no roof watching the sights & hearing the sounds of war overhead. Upon leaving the Navy, he married Isabel. In the civilian field, he worked as an Auctioneer & for various papers as a type setter & in advertising sales with the Youngtown Vindicator & then retired from the N.Y Times Sarasota Edition as Lead Typesetterall with an 8th grade education! He also transported cars for dealerships (with Izzy riding shotgun) & was the best at all he did from delivering payroll, to the Sales King @ Ringling Bicycles. He had sales in his blood & was a jack of all trades! Retiring gave Clint & Izzy opportunities to fish, beach, boat, camp, garden & bike. He became very active in the 10th Street Baptist Church, and ultimately led the singing at First Baptist Church of Palmetto and Adult Sunday School class. He was so proud to have the brightest & wildest clothes and the largest Bible class! Clint Wolf got them all fired up & that man could sing!! The space to remember this great man is limited. Not only does he live on in heaven with OUR Savior Jesus Christ but he has left a huge loving imprint on those of us, left behind. To honor Clinton, any flowers sent will be re-delivered following the service, to local nursing homes as he often did when cutting roses from his beautiful garden & brightening the days of the lonely. In lieu of flowers if you prefer, you are welcome to donate to The s Project or Life Without Limbs in his honor & to continue to witness & share the Good News of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ through whom, all things are possible. We invite anyone attending the service to share their comments & stories about this Great Man who is already sorely missed!!

