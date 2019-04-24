Clyde Burns July 13, 1936 April 19, 2019 Clyde Burns, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, died on April 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5PM to 7PM on April 29, 2019, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Chapel, 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Services will be held at 11AM on April 27, 2019 at Sara Bay Baptist Church, 415 67th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2019