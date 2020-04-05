Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde M. Fuller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde M. Fuller Clyde M. Fuller, 74, passed away on March 19, 2020, at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Clyde grew up in Tallahassee, FL graduated from Leon H.S., and attended F.S.U. He loved music and played bass guitar in a band in college. Clyde's last work was driving big rig and flat bed trucks for 10 years, a job he loved, before retiring and assisting his mother, Elnora Fuller, before her passing. Clyde was an Eagle Scout and always loved nature. He created a nature habitat in his back yard, seen daily feeding nuts to the squirrels. He also fed well and cared for two beloved stray cats. Clyde was a kind hearted person with a good sense of humor but preferred keeping to himself. He is survived by his sister, Leta Ann Fuller of Santa Barbara, CA, who he was in almost daily contact with the last 2 1/2 months of his life, a time she is grateful for. He is missed and loved. Thanks to our mother's last advice: 'love one another.' Thanks to cousin, Ted Hiller of WA, for his concern this year. Lisa Grassi's caring assistance has been an exceptional blessing, along with her partner, Ken Crowley. Brian Stone is thanked for his concern and effort. Thank you to Takako Weston for her heartfelt guidance before and during this difficult time. Thanks to Mary Baba and all the SGI-USA members who have and continue to chant Nam-myoho-renge-kyo for my brother's happiness and eternal life. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to

Clyde M. Fuller Clyde M. Fuller, 74, passed away on March 19, 2020, at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Clyde grew up in Tallahassee, FL graduated from Leon H.S., and attended F.S.U. He loved music and played bass guitar in a band in college. Clyde's last work was driving big rig and flat bed trucks for 10 years, a job he loved, before retiring and assisting his mother, Elnora Fuller, before her passing. Clyde was an Eagle Scout and always loved nature. He created a nature habitat in his back yard, seen daily feeding nuts to the squirrels. He also fed well and cared for two beloved stray cats. Clyde was a kind hearted person with a good sense of humor but preferred keeping to himself. He is survived by his sister, Leta Ann Fuller of Santa Barbara, CA, who he was in almost daily contact with the last 2 1/2 months of his life, a time she is grateful for. He is missed and loved. Thanks to our mother's last advice: 'love one another.' Thanks to cousin, Ted Hiller of WA, for his concern this year. Lisa Grassi's caring assistance has been an exceptional blessing, along with her partner, Ken Crowley. Brian Stone is thanked for his concern and effort. Thank you to Takako Weston for her heartfelt guidance before and during this difficult time. Thanks to Mary Baba and all the SGI-USA members who have and continue to chant Nam-myoho-renge-kyo for my brother's happiness and eternal life. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close