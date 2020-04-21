Clyde W. Sandidge
Clyde W. Sandidge Jr. Clyde W. Sandidge, Jr., 68, from Palmetto, FL passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Clyde was born in Ruleville, MS., and resided in Palmetto, FL for 24 years. He majored in journalism at University of VA, and continued his writing through his life. He was also a guitarist, writing songs of people and things he loved. He was an active member of Palmetto First Baptist Church, and will be greatly missed. It is with joy to know he was a devoted Christian servant of the Lord. He leaves a brother, David W. Sandidge, from Arizona, and a sister, Trish Hodges of Palmetto, FL and four nieces and nephews.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.
