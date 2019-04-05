Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen S. Coombe. View Sign

Colleen S. Coombe Colleen S. Coombe passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was 96 years old. She is predeceased by her first husband, James C. Cannon, Sr.; her second husband, Captain Owen L. Coombe and her daughter, Leng Lim. She is survived by her daughters, Marje Cannon, Huy Eng, Ghek Trung and her son, Jim Cannon, Jr. She had a total of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A highlight of her life was sponsoring a number of Cambodian immigrants and their families. She helped them integrate into our country and delighted in watching their families grow and prosper over the years. She was proud to have worked as a volunteer for Barack Obama, and to have met Jimmy Carter at his home in Plains, Georgia. She went on to devote many years of volunteer work to Jimmy's Carter's Habitat for Humanity. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel in charge. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Habitat for Humanity or Art Center Manatee.

